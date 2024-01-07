Will Miles Sanders Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miles Sanders did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 18 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Sanders' stats can be found below.
Rep Miles Sanders and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heading into Week 18, Sanders has 126 carries for 414 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.3 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 27 receptions (41 targets) for 154 yards.
Keep an eye on Sanders' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Miles Sanders Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Panthers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Jalen Nailor
- Click Here for Stone Smartt
- Click Here for Chris Manhertz
- Click Here for Aaron Rodgers
- Click Here for Kendre Miller
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Read More About This Game
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Sanders 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|126
|414
|1
|3.3
|41
|27
|154
|0
Sanders Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|18
|72
|0
|4
|26
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|14
|43
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|9
|24
|1
|5
|38
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|13
|19
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|7
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|6
|39
|0
|3
|22
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|2
|-5
|0
|2
|15
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|11
|50
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|15
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|8
|23
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|10
|74
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|6
|2
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|3
|3
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 17
|@Jaguars
|2
|10
|0
|2
|12
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.