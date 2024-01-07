Our computer model predicts a victory for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they play the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, January 7 at 1:00 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

Watch the Panthers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Buccaneers are averaging 21.2 points per game offensively this year (19th in NFL), and they are surrendering 20.3 points per game (ninth) on defense. The Panthers have been unproductive on both offense and defense this season, ranking second-worst in points (14.8 per game) and third-worst in points surrendered (25.4 per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Buccaneers vs Panthers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Buccaneers (-4.5) Over (37.5) Buccaneers 26, Panthers 15

Place your bets on the Buccaneers-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Panthers Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

Carolina has put together a 5-10-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year six times and failed to cover in all six.

So far this year, five of Carolina's 16 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

The average total for Panthers games is 40.6 points, 3.1 more than this game's over/under.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Buccaneers Betting Info

The Buccaneers have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

Tampa Bay has covered 10 times in 16 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of six out of 16 Tampa Bay games this season have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 37.5 points, 4.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Buccaneers contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tampa Bay 21.2 20.3 17.6 17.1 24.8 23.5 Carolina 14.8 25.4 15.3 22.0 14.3 28.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.