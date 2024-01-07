Star running back Rachaad White and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at Bank of America Stadium.

Chuba Hubbard Touchdown Odds

Hubbard Odds to Score First TD: +600

Hubbard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +310

Rachaad White Touchdown Odds

White Odds to Score First TD: +440

White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230

More Panthers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Bryce Young 184.5 (-113) - -

More Buccaneers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Evans - - 62.5 (-113) Chris Godwin - - 51.5 (-113) Baker Mayfield 223.5 (-113) 6.5 (-113) - Cade Otton - - 22.5 (-106) Rachaad White - 72.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113)

