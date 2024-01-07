How to Watch Panthers vs. Buccaneers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) and the Carolina Panthers (2-14) play on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium in a battle of NFC South opponents.
We have more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
Panthers Insights
- This year the Panthers rack up 5.5 fewer points per game (14.8) than the Buccaneers allow (20.3).
- The Panthers rack up 83.9 fewer yards per game (269.4) than the Buccaneers give up per matchup (353.3).
- Carolina rushes for 102.4 yards per game, 9.3 more yards than the 93.1 Tampa Bay allows.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 18 times, six fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (24).
Panthers Home Performance
- The Panthers score more points at home (15.3 per game) than they do overall (14.8), and allow fewer points at home (22 per game) than overall (25.4).
- The Panthers accumulate fewer yards at home (262 per game) than they do overall (269.4), but also concede fewer at home (273.9 per game) than overall (298.1).
- At home, Carolina accumulates fewer passing yards (162 per game) than it does overall (167.1). But it also gives up fewer passing yards at home (162.7) than overall (175.1).
- The Panthers accumulate fewer rushing yards at home (100 per game) than they do overall (102.4), but they also allow fewer at home (111.1 per game) than overall (123).
- The Panthers convert 36.6% of third downs at home (1.6% more than overall), and concede on 41.3% at home (3.3% more than overall).
Panthers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/17/2023
|Atlanta
|W 9-7
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|Green Bay
|L 33-30
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|at Jacksonville
|L 26-0
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
