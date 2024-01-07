Panthers vs. Buccaneers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 18
On Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium, the Carolina Panthers (2-14) are 4.5-point underdogs in a home NFC South matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8). An over/under of 37.5 points has been set for this matchup.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Buccaneers can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Panthers. The betting insights and trends for the Panthers can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Buccaneers.
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tampa Bay Moneyline
|Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Buccaneers (-4.5)
|37.5
|-225
|+185
|FanDuel
|Buccaneers (-4.5)
|37.5
|-240
|+198
Carolina vs. Tampa Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: FOX
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights
- Carolina is 5-10-1 against the spread this year.
- The Panthers have no wins ATS (0-6) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.
- Carolina has played 16 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.
- Tampa Bay has gone 10-6-0 ATS this season.
- Tampa Bay has hit the over in six of its 16 games with a set total (37.5%).
