On Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium, the Carolina Panthers (2-14) are 4.5-point underdogs in a home NFC South matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8). An over/under of 37.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Tampa Bay Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Buccaneers (-4.5) 37.5 -225 +185 FanDuel Buccaneers (-4.5) 37.5 -240 +198

Carolina vs. Tampa Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights

Carolina is 5-10-1 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have no wins ATS (0-6) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.

Carolina has played 16 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

Tampa Bay has gone 10-6-0 ATS this season.

Tampa Bay has hit the over in six of its 16 games with a set total (37.5%).

