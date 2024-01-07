Panthers vs. Buccaneers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NFC South foes match up when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) and the Carolina Panthers (2-14) play on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium.
Before the Buccaneers square off against the Panthers, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Buccaneers
|4.5
|37.5
|-225
|+185
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats
Carolina Panthers
- Panthers games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 37.5 points in seven of 16 outings.
- Carolina has a 40.6-point average over/under in their contests this season, 3.1 more points than this game's total.
- The Panthers have put together a record of 5-10-1 against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have entered the game as underdogs 16 times this season and won twice.
- Carolina has not won as an underdog of +185 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- The average point total in Tampa Bay's contests this year is 41.6, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Buccaneers have covered the spread 10 times this season (10-6-0).
- The Buccaneers have won 60% of their games as moneyline favorites (3-2).
- Tampa Bay has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Buccaneers
|21.2
|19
|20.3
|9
|41.6
|9
|16
|Panthers
|14.8
|31
|25.4
|30
|40.6
|7
|16
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights & Trends
Panthers
- Carolina has covered the spread twice and is 2-1 overall in its past three games.
- In the Panthers' past three contests, they have gone over the total once.
- On offense, the Panthers are worse in division games (12.0 points per game) than overall (14.8). But defensively they are better (20.0 points allowed per game) than overall (25.4).
- The Buccaneers have totaled just 14 more points than their opponents this season (0.9 per game), while the Panthers have been outscored by 171 total points (10.6 per game).
Buccaneers
- Over its last three contests, Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- Tampa Bay has hit the over once in its past three contests.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Buccaneers are posting fewer points in divisional contests this season (20.4 per game) compared to their average in all games (21.2). On defense, they are giving up fewer points per game (18.2) in divisional matchups compared to their overall season average (20.3).
- The Buccaneers have totaled just 14 more points than their opponents this season (0.9 per game), while the Panthers have been outscored by 171 total points (10.6 per game).
Panthers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.6
|41.2
|40.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.0
|22.9
|23.1
|ATS Record
|5-10-1
|3-3-1
|2-7-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-11-0
|1-6-0
|4-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-14
|2-5
|0-9
Buccaneers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.6
|40.9
|42.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.0
|22.0
|24.0
|ATS Record
|10-6-0
|3-5-0
|7-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-10-0
|2-6-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|3-2
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-6
|1-2
|4-4
