Sam Howell has a tough matchup when his Washington Commanders play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Cowboys allow 190.9 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the league.

Howell has amassed 3,793 passing yards (237.1 per game) for Washington, completing 63.1% of his passes with 20 touchdown passes and 19 interceptions on the year. With his legs, Howell has 264 rushing yards (plus five TDs) on 44 totes, delivering 16.5 rushing yards per game.

Howell vs. the Cowboys

Howell vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 2 GP / 234.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 234.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD Dallas has allowed two opposing players to rack up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Cowboys have given up 12 players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Dallas has given up two or more passing touchdowns to five quarterbacks in 2023.

The Cowboys have given up three or more TD passes in an outing to two opposing QBs this season.

The pass defense of the Cowboys is giving up 190.9 yards per contest this season, which ranks fifth in the NFL.

The Cowboys have the No. 11 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 20 this season (1.3 per game).

Commanders Player Previews

Sam Howell Passing Props vs. the Cowboys

Passing Yards: 217.5 (-115)

217.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+195)

Howell Passing Insights

Howell has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in nine of 16 opportunities this season.

The Commanders have passed 64.0% of the time and run 36.0% this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Howell is No. 23 in the league averaging 6.5 yards per attempt (3,793 total yards passing).

Howell has completed at least one touchdown pass in 11 of 16 games, including multiple TDs five times.

He has 25 total touchdowns this season (67.6% of his team's 37 offensive TDs).

Howell has attempted 58 passes in the red zone (48.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Howell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 12/31/2023 Week 17 17-for-28 / 169 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/24/2023 Week 16 6-for-22 / 56 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/17/2023 Week 15 11-for-26 / 102 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 12-for-23 / 127 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 21 YDS / 2 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 28-for-44 / 300 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 13 YDS / 1 TD

