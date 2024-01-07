Will Sam Howell Score a Touchdown Against the Cowboys in Week 18?
In the Week 18 game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Sam Howell get into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Commanders vs Cowboys Anytime TD Bets
Will Sam Howell score a touchdown against the Cowboys?
Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)
- Howell has 264 yards on 44 carries (16.5 ypg) this season, with five rushing touchdowns.
- Howell has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.
Sam Howell Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|19
|31
|202
|1
|1
|2
|11
|1
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|27
|39
|299
|2
|0
|2
|13
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|19
|29
|170
|0
|4
|1
|18
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|29
|41
|290
|1
|0
|6
|40
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|37
|51
|388
|2
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|14
|23
|151
|3
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Giants
|22
|42
|249
|0
|1
|2
|15
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|39
|52
|397
|4
|1
|3
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|29
|45
|325
|1
|1
|5
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|29
|44
|312
|3
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 11
|Giants
|31
|45
|256
|1
|3
|3
|35
|1
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|28
|44
|300
|0
|1
|2
|13
|1
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|12
|23
|127
|0
|1
|4
|21
|2
|Week 15
|@Rams
|11
|26
|102
|1
|1
|3
|22
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|6
|22
|56
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|17
|28
|169
|1
|2
|1
|-1
|0
