Sam Howell vs. Dak Prescott in Week 18: Commanders vs. Cowboys Preview, Stats
Quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Sam Howell will be facing off on January 7, when the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) and Washington Commanders (4-12) play at FedExField. In the article below, we dig into the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.
Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: FedExField
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
Sam Howell vs. Dak Prescott Matchup
|Sam Howell
|2023 Stats
|Dak Prescott
|16
|Games Played
|16
|63.1%
|Completion %
|68.4%
|3,793 (237.1)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|4,237 (264.8)
|20
|Touchdowns
|32
|19
|Interceptions
|8
|264 (16.5)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|242 (15.1)
|5
|Rushing Touchdowns
|2
Other Matchup Previews
Sam Howell Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 215.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
Cowboys Defensive Stats
- This season, the Cowboys rank fifth in the NFL with 19.1 points allowed per game and rank eighth in total yards allowed with 307.2 yards given up per game.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Dallas ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 3,055 (190.9 per game) and 11th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).
- Against the run, the Cowboys' D ranks 20th in the NFL with 1,860 rushing yards allowed (116.3 per game) and 16th with 14 rushing touchdowns allowed.
- On defense, Dallas ranks 16th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 38.3%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 21st (56.5%).
Dak Prescott Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 280.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Commanders Defensive Stats
