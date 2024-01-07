Quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Sam Howell will be facing off on January 7, when the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) and Washington Commanders (4-12) play at FedExField. In the article below, we dig into the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Sam Howell vs. Dak Prescott Matchup

Sam Howell 2023 Stats Dak Prescott 16 Games Played 16 63.1% Completion % 68.4% 3,793 (237.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,237 (264.8) 20 Touchdowns 32 19 Interceptions 8 264 (16.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 242 (15.1) 5 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Sam Howell Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 215.5 yards

: Over/Under 215.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Cowboys Defensive Stats

This season, the Cowboys rank fifth in the NFL with 19.1 points allowed per game and rank eighth in total yards allowed with 307.2 yards given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Dallas ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 3,055 (190.9 per game) and 11th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).

Against the run, the Cowboys' D ranks 20th in the NFL with 1,860 rushing yards allowed (116.3 per game) and 16th with 14 rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Dallas ranks 16th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 38.3%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 21st (56.5%).

Dak Prescott Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 280.5 yards

: Over/Under 280.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Commanders Defensive Stats

