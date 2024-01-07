In Week 18 action at FedExField, the Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin will be up against the Dallas Cowboys defense and Daron Bland. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this matchup between the Washington receivers versus the Cowboys' secondary.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cowboys 118.6 7.4 32 96 7.73

Terry McLaurin vs. Daron Bland Insights

Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense

Terry McLaurin has hauled in 946 receiving yards on 73 catches to pace his squad this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Washington is midde-of-the-road this year in passing yards, ranking 18th in the NFL with 3,595 (224.7 per game).

The Commanders' offense has had trouble finding the end zone this season, as it ranks 23rd in the NFL with 19.9 points per contest. When it comes to yards, the team ranks 21st with 5,137 total yards (321.1 per game).

Washington carries the highest pass rate in the league this season, airing it out 38.0 times per game.

In the red zone, the Commanders rank 18th in the NFL in pass attempts, throwing the ball 66 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 55.0%.

Daron Bland & the Cowboys' Defense

Daron Bland has picked off a team-leading eight passes. He also has 66 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Dallas has given up the fifth-fewest in the league, 3,055 (190.9 per game).

The Cowboys are allowing 19.1 points per game, the fifth-fewest in the NFL.

Two players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Dallas this season.

16 players have caught a touchdown against the Cowboys this season.

Terry McLaurin vs. Daron Bland Advanced Stats

Terry McLaurin Daron Bland Rec. Targets 123 78 Def. Targets Receptions 73 14 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.0 45 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 946 66 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 59.1 4.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 295 3.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 8 Interceptions

