Sunday's game between the Davidson Wildcats (12-1) and VCU Rams (12-2) going head to head at John M. Belk Arena has a projected final score of 64-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Davidson, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Rams head into this contest after a 72-65 loss to Richmond on Wednesday.

VCU vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

VCU vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 64, VCU 57

Other A-10 Predictions

VCU Schedule Analysis

The Rams defeated the East Carolina Pirates (No. 73-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 55-50 win on November 14 -- their signature win of the season.

VCU has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

VCU has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (six).

VCU 2023-24 Best Wins

55-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 73) on November 14

56-51 over St. John's (NY) (No. 95) on November 23

57-49 at home over Charlotte (No. 110) on December 2

64-50 at home over Old Dominion (No. 137) on December 17

64-55 over Delaware (No. 205) on December 11

VCU Leaders

Sarah Te-Biasu: 12.6 PTS, 2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (26-for-76)

12.6 PTS, 2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (26-for-76) Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Mary-Anna Asare: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47)

11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47) Mykel Parham: 5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 33.3 FG%

5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 33.3 FG% Jennifer Ezeh: 6.9 PTS, 48.6 FG%

VCU Performance Insights

The Rams put up 63.7 points per game (224th in college basketball) while giving up 50.6 per contest (fifth in college basketball). They have a +184 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.1 points per game.

