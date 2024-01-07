VCU vs. Davidson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the Davidson Wildcats (12-1) and VCU Rams (12-2) going head to head at John M. Belk Arena has a projected final score of 64-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Davidson, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on January 7.
The Rams head into this contest after a 72-65 loss to Richmond on Wednesday.
VCU vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
VCU vs. Davidson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Davidson 64, VCU 57
VCU Schedule Analysis
- The Rams defeated the East Carolina Pirates (No. 73-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 55-50 win on November 14 -- their signature win of the season.
- VCU has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).
- VCU has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (six).
VCU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 55-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 73) on November 14
- 56-51 over St. John's (NY) (No. 95) on November 23
- 57-49 at home over Charlotte (No. 110) on December 2
- 64-50 at home over Old Dominion (No. 137) on December 17
- 64-55 over Delaware (No. 205) on December 11
VCU Leaders
- Sarah Te-Biasu: 12.6 PTS, 2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (26-for-76)
- Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Mary-Anna Asare: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47)
- Mykel Parham: 5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 33.3 FG%
- Jennifer Ezeh: 6.9 PTS, 48.6 FG%
VCU Performance Insights
- The Rams put up 63.7 points per game (224th in college basketball) while giving up 50.6 per contest (fifth in college basketball). They have a +184 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.1 points per game.
