VCU vs. Davidson January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The VCU Rams (11-1) meet a fellow A-10 opponent, the Davidson Wildcats (11-1), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at John M. Belk Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and is available via CBS Sports Network.
VCU vs. Davidson Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
VCU Players to Watch
- Sarah Te-Biasu: 13.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 13 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Mary-Anna Asare: 12.2 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mykel Parham: 5.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jennifer Ezeh: 6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Davidson Players to Watch
- Millie Prior: 11.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Charlise Dunn: 11.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Suzi-Rose Deegan: 14.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Issy Morgan: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maddie Plank: 5.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
