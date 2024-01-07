Sunday's contest between the Duke Blue Devils (9-5) and Virginia Cavaliers (8-5) going head-to-head at John Paul Jones Arena has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Blue Devils, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Cavaliers head into this contest on the heels of a 63-60 loss to Georgia Tech on Thursday.

Virginia vs. Duke Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: CW

Virginia vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 70, Virginia 66

Other ACC Predictions

Virginia Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 30, the Cavaliers defeated the Missouri Tigers (No. 80 in our computer rankings) by a score of 87-81.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cavaliers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Virginia is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins.

Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

87-81 at home over Missouri (No. 80) on November 30

81-59 over Tulane (No. 166) on November 24

74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 202) on November 12

76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 209) on November 8

80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 210) on November 15

Virginia Leaders

Kymora Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (19-for-77)

11.8 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (19-for-77) Camryn Taylor: 14.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

14.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Jillian Brown: 6.5 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 8.3 3PT% (2-for-24)

6.5 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 8.3 3PT% (2-for-24) London Clarkson: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.7 FG%

8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.7 FG% Alexia Smith: 4.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers' +147 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.6 points per game (60th in college basketball) while allowing 64.3 per contest (187th in college basketball).

