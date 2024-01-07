Sunday's game features the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (14-0) and the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) matching up at Cassell Coliseum (on January 7) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-66 victory for NC State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

In their last time out, the Hokies won on Thursday 82-73 against Wake Forest.

The Hokies won their most recent matchup 82-73 against Wake Forest on Thursday. The Wolfpack are coming off of an 88-80 victory over Florida State in their most recent outing on Thursday. In the victory, Elizabeth Kitley paced the Hokies with 27 points. In the Wolfpack's win, River Baldwin led the team with 21 points (adding eight rebounds and zero assists).

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 72, Virginia Tech 66

Top 25 Predictions

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

On November 24, the Hokies picked up their best win of the season, a 59-58 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 100 team (No. 61), according to our computer rankings.

Virginia Tech has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (seven).

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 61) on November 24

82-73 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 146) on January 4

84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 148) on December 17

91-41 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 170) on December 31

76-70 over Tulane (No. 174) on November 25

NC State Schedule Analysis

When the Wolfpack took down the Colorado Buffaloes (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on November 25 by a score of 78-60, it was their signature victory of the year so far.

The Wolfpack have two wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

NC State has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Hokies are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 55th-most wins.

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12

88-80 at home over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on January 4

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 44) on November 29

72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 77) on December 31

Virginia Tech Leaders

Kitley: 20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG%

20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG% Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102)

17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102) Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77)

10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77) Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96)

8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96) Olivia Summiel: 4.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG% Aziaha James: 15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)

15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74) Zoe Brooks: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 51 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies are outscoring opponents by 24.9 points per game with a +324 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.7 points per game (19th in college basketball) and allow 56.8 per contest (55th in college basketball).

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack have a +304 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.7 points per game. They're putting up 79.7 points per game, 29th in college basketball, and are allowing 58 per outing to rank 68th in college basketball.

