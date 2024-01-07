Sunday's contest at Cassell Coliseum has the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (14-0) taking on the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) at 12:00 PM (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a win for NC State by a score of 72-66, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their last game on Thursday, the Hokies earned an 82-73 win over Wake Forest.

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 72, Virginia Tech 66

Other ACC Predictions

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

Against the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Hokies picked up their best win of the season on November 24, a 59-58 victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hokies are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories.

The Hokies have three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Virginia Tech has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (seven).

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 49) on November 24

82-73 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 146) on January 4

84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 149) on December 17

76-70 over Tulane (No. 166) on November 25

91-41 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 177) on December 31

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG%

20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG% Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102)

17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102) Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77)

10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77) Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96)

8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96) Olivia Summiel: 4.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies average 81.7 points per game (21st in college basketball) while allowing 56.8 per contest (53rd in college basketball). They have a +324 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 24.9 points per game.

