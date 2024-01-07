The Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) will aim to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the NC State Wolfpack (14-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Wolfpack have won 14 games in a row.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACCN

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack put up an average of 79.7 points per game, 22.9 more points than the 56.8 the Hokies allow.

NC State has put together a 14-0 record in games it scores more than 56.8 points.

Virginia Tech is 11-0 when it allows fewer than 79.7 points.

The Hokies average 23.7 more points per game (81.7) than the Wolfpack give up (58).

Virginia Tech has an 11-2 record when putting up more than 58 points.

NC State is 14-0 when allowing fewer than 81.7 points.

The Hokies shoot 48.1% from the field, 15.7% higher than the Wolfpack allow defensively.

The Wolfpack make 45.4% of their shots from the field, 11% higher than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG%

20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG% Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102)

17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102) Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77)

10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77) Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96)

8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96) Olivia Summiel: 4.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

NC State Leaders

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 William & Mary W 76-43 Cassell Coliseum 12/31/2023 Pittsburgh W 91-41 Cassell Coliseum 1/4/2024 @ Wake Forest W 82-73 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum 1/7/2024 NC State - Cassell Coliseum 1/11/2024 Miami (FL) - Cassell Coliseum 1/14/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

NC State Schedule