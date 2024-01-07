The Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) take a six-game winning streak into a home contest against the NC State Wolfpack (14-0), who have won 14 straight. It starts at 12:00 PM ET (on ACC Network Extra) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack score an average of 79.7 points per game, 22.9 more points than the 56.8 the Hokies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 56.8 points, NC State is 14-0.

Virginia Tech is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 79.7 points.

The 81.7 points per game the Hokies average are 23.7 more points than the Wolfpack give up (58).

Virginia Tech has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 58 points.

When NC State gives up fewer than 81.7 points, it is 14-0.

This season the Hokies are shooting 48.1% from the field, 15.7% higher than the Wolfpack concede.

The Wolfpack make 45.4% of their shots from the field, 11% higher than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Virginia Tech Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) River Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG% Aziaha James: 15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)

15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74) Zoe Brooks: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 51 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

NC State Leaders

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 William & Mary W 76-43 Cassell Coliseum 12/31/2023 Pittsburgh W 91-41 Cassell Coliseum 1/4/2024 @ Wake Forest W 82-73 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum 1/7/2024 NC State - Cassell Coliseum 1/11/2024 Miami (FL) - Cassell Coliseum 1/14/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

NC State Schedule