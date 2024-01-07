The Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the NC State Wolfpack (14-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Wolfpack have won 14 games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACCN

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack average 22.9 more points per game (79.7) than the Hokies give up to opponents (56.8).

NC State has put together a 14-0 record in games it scores more than 56.8 points.

Virginia Tech has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.7 points.

The 81.7 points per game the Hokies put up are 23.7 more points than the Wolfpack allow (58).

Virginia Tech has an 11-2 record when putting up more than 58 points.

NC State is 14-0 when giving up fewer than 81.7 points.

The Hokies are making 48.1% of their shots from the field, 15.7% higher than the Wolfpack concede to opponents (32.4%).

The Wolfpack shoot 45.4% from the field, 11% higher than the Hokies concede.

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG%

20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG% Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102)

17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102) Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77)

10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77) Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96)

8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96) Olivia Summiel: 4.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

Virginia Tech Schedule