The Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the NC State Wolfpack (14-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Wolfpack have won 14 games in a row.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolfpack average 22.9 more points per game (79.7) than the Hokies give up to opponents (56.8).
  • NC State has put together a 14-0 record in games it scores more than 56.8 points.
  • Virginia Tech has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.7 points.
  • The 81.7 points per game the Hokies put up are 23.7 more points than the Wolfpack allow (58).
  • Virginia Tech has an 11-2 record when putting up more than 58 points.
  • NC State is 14-0 when giving up fewer than 81.7 points.
  • The Hokies are making 48.1% of their shots from the field, 15.7% higher than the Wolfpack concede to opponents (32.4%).
  • The Wolfpack shoot 45.4% from the field, 11% higher than the Hokies concede.

Virginia Tech Leaders

  • Elizabeth Kitley: 20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG%
  • Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102)
  • Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77)
  • Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96)
  • Olivia Summiel: 4.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 William & Mary W 76-43 Cassell Coliseum
12/31/2023 Pittsburgh W 91-41 Cassell Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Wake Forest W 82-73 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1/7/2024 NC State - Cassell Coliseum
1/11/2024 Miami (FL) - Cassell Coliseum
1/14/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

