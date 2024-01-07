How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. NC State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the NC State Wolfpack (14-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Wolfpack have won 14 games in a row.
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACCN
Virginia Tech vs. NC State Scoring Comparison
- The Wolfpack average 22.9 more points per game (79.7) than the Hokies give up to opponents (56.8).
- NC State has put together a 14-0 record in games it scores more than 56.8 points.
- Virginia Tech has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.7 points.
- The 81.7 points per game the Hokies put up are 23.7 more points than the Wolfpack allow (58).
- Virginia Tech has an 11-2 record when putting up more than 58 points.
- NC State is 14-0 when giving up fewer than 81.7 points.
- The Hokies are making 48.1% of their shots from the field, 15.7% higher than the Wolfpack concede to opponents (32.4%).
- The Wolfpack shoot 45.4% from the field, 11% higher than the Hokies concede.
Virginia Tech Leaders
- Elizabeth Kitley: 20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG%
- Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102)
- Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77)
- Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96)
- Olivia Summiel: 4.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|William & Mary
|W 76-43
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 91-41
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Wake Forest
|W 82-73
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|NC State
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/14/2024
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
