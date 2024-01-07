The Hofstra Pride (7-5) battle the William & Mary Tribe (5-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday in CAA play.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
  • TV: Fubo Sports US
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary vs. Hofstra Scoring Comparison

  • The Tribe put up an average of 63.8 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 54.3 the Pride allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 54.3 points, William & Mary is 5-4.
  • Hofstra has a 6-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.8 points.
  • The Pride average just 3.7 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Tribe give up (66.2).
  • Hofstra has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 66.2 points.
  • William & Mary is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 62.5 points.
  • This year the Pride are shooting 39.0% from the field, only 0.5% lower than the Tribe give up.
  • The Tribe shoot 38.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Pride allow.

William & Mary Leaders

  • Nylah Young: 16.6 PTS, 46.8 FG%
  • Bella Nascimento: 14.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (25-for-73)
  • Kayla Rolph: 6.8 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
  • Cassidy Geddes: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)
  • Kayla Beckwith: 4.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Longwood W 86-49 Kaplan Arena
12/21/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 76-43 Cassell Coliseum
1/5/2024 @ Monmouth W 70-66 OceanFirst Bank Center
1/7/2024 @ Hofstra - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
1/12/2024 N.C. A&T - Kaplan Arena
1/14/2024 @ Elon - Schar Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.