If you reside in Alexandria, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Alexandria, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mount Vernon High School at Falls Church High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8

7:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Falls Church, VA

Falls Church, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Potomac High School at Fairfax High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8

7:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Braddock High School at Alexandria City High School