Bath, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
In Bath, Virginia, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bath, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverheads High School at Bath County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Hot Springs, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
