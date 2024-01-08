Botetourt, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Botetourt, Virginia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Botetourt, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carroll County High School at James River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Buchanan, VA
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
