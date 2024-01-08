Brandon Miller plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates match up versus the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last action, a 104-91 loss to the Bulls, Miller put up nine points.

With prop bets available for Miller, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Brandon Miller Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.7 14.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 3.0 Assists -- 2.2 2.2 PRA -- 20.7 20 PR -- 18.5 17.8 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.3



Brandon Miller Insights vs. the Bulls

Miller has taken 13.0 shots per game this season and made 5.5 per game, which account for 12.8% and 11.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 16.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

The Hornets average the fewest possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Bulls, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 111.5 points per game, the Bulls are the sixth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Bulls are the 23rd-ranked team in the league, conceding 44.6 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Bulls are ranked 22nd in the NBA, allowing 27.2 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls have given up 13.9 makes per game, 25th in the NBA.

Brandon Miller vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2024 23 9 3 1 1 0 1 12/6/2023 39 12 6 4 3 1 1

