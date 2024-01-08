How to Watch the Hornets vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (8-25) aim to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (16-21) on January 8, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info
|Bulls vs Hornets Injury Report
|Bulls vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Bulls vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Bulls vs Hornets Prediction
|Bulls vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Bulls vs Hornets Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 46.9% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
- Charlotte has compiled a 6-12 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.9% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at eighth.
- The Hornets put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just two fewer points than the 111.5 the Bulls give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.5 points, Charlotte is 7-10.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets average fewer points per game at home (109.1) than away (109.8), but also give up fewer at home (119) than on the road (120.9).
- In 2023-24 Charlotte is giving up 1.9 fewer points per game at home (119) than on the road (120.9).
- At home the Hornets are picking up 24.9 assists per game, 0.4 less than on the road (25.3).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|LaMelo Ball
|Out
|Ankle
|Gordon Hayward
|Out
|Calf
|Mark Williams
|Out
|Back
|P.J. Washington
|Out
|Ankle
|Cody Martin
|Questionable
|Groin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.