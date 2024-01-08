Terry Rozier and DeMar DeRozan are two of the players with prop bets available when the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls square off at Spectrum Center on Monday (with opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

BSSE and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +122) 6.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: -147)

Monday's prop bet for Rozier is 24.5 points, 0.8 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 3.8 -- is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Rozier averages 7.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Monday.

Rozier's 2.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday.

Miles Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: -111)

The 23.5 points prop total set for Miles Bridges on Monday is 3.1 more than his scoring average on the season (20.4).

He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (seven) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (7.5).

Bridges' season-long assist average -- three per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Bridges has averaged 2.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Brandon Miller Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: +134)

Monday's over/under for Brandon Miller is 15.5. That is 0.8 more than his season average.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 3.5.

He drains 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -159) 5.5 (Over: +126)

The 20.5 points prop total set for DeRozan on Monday is 1.7 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (22.2).

His per-game rebound average of 3.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

DeRozan has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

