MEAC Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are four games featuring a MEAC team on Monday in college basketball play.
MEAC Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Delaware State Hornets at Morgan State Bears
|7:30 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Howard Bison at South Carolina State Bulldogs
|7:30 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Coppin State Eagles
|7:30 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Norfolk State Spartans at North Carolina Central Eagles
|7:30 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
