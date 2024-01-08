MEAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Monday college basketball schedule includes four games featuring a MEAC team in play. Among those contests is the Norfolk State Spartans playing the North Carolina Central Eagles.
MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Delaware State Hornets at Morgan State Bears
|5:30 PM ET, Monday, January 8
|-
|Norfolk State Spartans at North Carolina Central Eagles
|5:30 PM ET, Monday, January 8
|-
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Coppin State Eagles
|5:30 PM ET, Monday, January 8
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Howard Bison at South Carolina State Bulldogs
|5:30 PM ET, Monday, January 8
|-
