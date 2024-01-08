Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Montgomery, Virginia today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Craig County High School at Eastern Montgomery High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 8

5:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Elliston, VA

Elliston, VA Conference: Pioneer

Pioneer How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenvar High School at Blacksburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8

7:00 PM ET on January 8 Location: Blacksburg, VA

Blacksburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

