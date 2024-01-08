Monday's game at McDougald-McLendon Arena has the North Carolina Central Eagles (9-7, 1-0 MEAC) taking on the Norfolk State Spartans (10-7, 1-0 MEAC) at 7:30 PM ET (on January 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 71-68 victory for North Carolina Central, so expect a competitive matchup.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: McDougald-McLendon Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina Central 71, Norfolk State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina Central (-2.8)

North Carolina Central (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 139.8

North Carolina Central is 8-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Norfolk State's 8-5-0 ATS record. The Eagles are 6-6-0 and the Spartans are 6-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. North Carolina Central is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games, while Norfolk State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans have a +105 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.2 points per game. They're putting up 74.4 points per game, 193rd in college basketball, and are allowing 68.2 per contest to rank 111th in college basketball.

Norfolk State ranks 275th in the nation at 34.4 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 more than the 33.2 its opponents average.

Norfolk State makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (258th in college basketball), 1.7 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 35.3% from deep (110th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 32.6%.

Norfolk State has committed 3.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.2 (131st in college basketball) while forcing 14.8 (30th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.