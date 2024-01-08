The North Carolina Central Eagles (9-7, 1-0 MEAC) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (10-7, 1-0 MEAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State matchup.

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Central Moneyline Norfolk State Moneyline FanDuel North Carolina Central (-0.5) 137.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Betting Trends

Norfolk State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

North Carolina Central has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

In the Eagles' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

