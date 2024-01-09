Tuesday's game between the George Mason Patriots (13-2, 2-0 A-10) and VCU Rams (8-7, 0-2 A-10) squaring off at EagleBank Arena has a projected final score of 72-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of George Mason, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on January 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

George Mason vs. VCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Fairfax, Virginia

Venue: EagleBank Arena

George Mason vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 72, VCU 70

Spread & Total Prediction for George Mason vs. VCU

Computer Predicted Spread: George Mason (-2.7)

George Mason (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

George Mason is 8-3-0 against the spread this season compared to VCU's 6-9-0 ATS record. The Patriots are 6-5-0 and the Rams are 8-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. Over the past 10 contests, George Mason is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall while VCU has gone 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

George Mason Performance Insights

The Patriots average 75.7 points per game (167th in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per contest (55th in college basketball). They have a +152 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game.

George Mason ranks 93rd in the country at 38.5 rebounds per game. That's 6.6 more than the 31.9 its opponents average.

George Mason makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball) at a 37.7% rate (31st in college basketball), compared to the 8.1 its opponents make while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc.

The Patriots rank 57th in college basketball by averaging 101.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 111th in college basketball, allowing 87.6 points per 100 possessions.

George Mason has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (145th in college basketball action), 2.1 more than the 9.3 it forces on average (350th in college basketball).

