George Mason vs. VCU January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's A-10 slate includes the George Mason Patriots (10-2, 0-0 A-10) against the VCU Rams (7-5, 0-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
George Mason vs. VCU Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other George Mason Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
George Mason Players to Watch
- Keyshawn Hall: 16.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amari Kelly: 12.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Darius Maddox: 13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Woody Newton: 7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Ronald Polite: 8.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
VCU Players to Watch
- Zeb Jackson: 14.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Max Shulga: 15.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Toibu Lawal: 8.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Christian Fermin: 6.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Jason Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
George Mason vs. VCU Stat Comparison
|George Mason Rank
|George Mason AVG
|VCU AVG
|VCU Rank
|216th
|73.8
|Points Scored
|72.7
|238th
|60th
|65.4
|Points Allowed
|65.8
|66th
|73rd
|39.3
|Rebounds
|36.7
|183rd
|220th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|209th
|162nd
|7.7
|3pt Made
|8.3
|107th
|283rd
|12.0
|Assists
|14.0
|151st
|181st
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.8
|268th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.