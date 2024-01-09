Tuesday's contest at Joseph J. Gentile Center has the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-5, 2-0 A-10) squaring off against the Richmond Spiders (9-5, 1-0 A-10) at 8:00 PM ET (on January 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-69 win for Loyola Chicago, so it should be a tight matchup.

Richmond vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Richmond vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 70, Richmond 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Richmond vs. Loyola Chicago

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Chicago (-1.4)

Loyola Chicago (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.1

Loyola Chicago has compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Richmond is 9-5-0. A total of four out of the Ramblers' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Spiders' games have gone over. Loyola Chicago is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games, while Richmond has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders are outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game, with a +131 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.3 points per game (196th in college basketball) and give up 64.9 per outing (45th in college basketball).

Richmond comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. It collects 34.6 rebounds per game (263rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.7.

Richmond makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (161st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

Richmond has won the turnover battle by 3.6 per game, committing 8.0 (first in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (218th in college basketball).

