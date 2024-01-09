The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-5, 0-0 A-10) face the Richmond Spiders (7-5, 0-0 A-10) in a clash of A-10 teams at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on NBCS-CHI.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Richmond vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Richmond Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Richmond Players to Watch

Neal Quinn: 14.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Jordan King: 18.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dji Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Bigelow: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Mikkel Tyne: 5.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Braden Norris: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Des Watson: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Miles Rubin: 5.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.3 BLK

5.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.3 BLK Philip Alston: 15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Dame Adelekun: 7.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richmond vs. Loyola Chicago Stat Comparison

Loyola Chicago Rank Loyola Chicago AVG Richmond AVG Richmond Rank 197th 74.3 Points Scored 76.3 147th 135th 69.3 Points Allowed 68.1 111th 201st 36.3 Rebounds 33.8 289th 329th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 5.2 361st 69th 8.8 3pt Made 7.8 147th 27th 17.3 Assists 13.3 196th 227th 12.3 Turnovers 7.7 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.