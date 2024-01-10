Longwood vs. Radford January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Longwood Lancers (12-2, 0-0 Big South) play the Radford Highlanders (10-4, 0-0 Big South) in a matchup of Big South squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Longwood vs. Radford Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Longwood Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Longwood Players to Watch
- Walyn Napper: 14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Johnathan Massie: 12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Michael Christmas: 10.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Szymon Zapala: 10.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Elijah Tucker: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Radford Players to Watch
- Bryan Antoine: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kenyon Giles: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DaQuan Smith: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Archer: 8.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chandler Turner: 9.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Longwood vs. Radford Stat Comparison
|Longwood Rank
|Longwood AVG
|Radford AVG
|Radford Rank
|87th
|79.1
|Points Scored
|74.6
|190th
|12th
|61.6
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|89th
|23rd
|42
|Rebounds
|38.1
|115th
|7th
|13.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|205th
|308th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|8.1
|126th
|190th
|13.4
|Assists
|12.4
|257th
|246th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11.2
|125th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.