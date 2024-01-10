Longwood vs. Radford January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Radford Highlanders (4-9) play the Longwood Lancers (2-9) in a matchup of Big South squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Longwood vs. Radford Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Longwood Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Longwood Players to Watch
- Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 10.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Malea Brown: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Janay Turner: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Adriana Shipp: 8.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kiki McIntyre: 4.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Radford Players to Watch
- Ashlyn Traylor: 16.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Taniya Hanner: 9.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maci Rhoades: 5.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.