The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt team, the Georgia State Panthers (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Georgia State Convocation Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Game Information

Old Dominion Players to Watch

Vasean Allette: 15.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Chaunce Jenkins: 15.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Tyrone Williams: 12.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK R.J. Blakney: 6.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Jason Wade: 2.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Georgia State Players to Watch

Dwon Odom: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jay'Den Turner: 10.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Lucas Taylor: 14.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Toneari Lane: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Leslie Nkereuwem: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Stat Comparison

Georgia State Rank Georgia State AVG Old Dominion AVG Old Dominion Rank 90th 78.9 Points Scored 71.3 265th 228th 72.8 Points Allowed 77.6 314th 110th 38.3 Rebounds 34.0 284th 94th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 9.0 199th 163rd 7.7 3pt Made 6.3 283rd 196th 13.3 Assists 10.4 340th 42nd 9.8 Turnovers 11.0 111th

