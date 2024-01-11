The William & Mary Tribe (5-7, 0-0 CAA) meet a fellow CAA opponent, the Hampton Pirates (4-8, 0-0 CAA), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Hampton Convocation Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via FloHoops.

William & Mary vs. Hampton Game Information

William & Mary Players to Watch

Trey Moss: 14.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Chase Lowe: 11.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Gabe Dorsey: 14.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Caleb Dorsey: 7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Charlie Williams: 8.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Hampton Players to Watch

Kyrese Mullen: 16 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Tedrick Wilcox Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tristan Maxwell: 9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Von Benson: 7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Jerry Deng: 8.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

William & Mary vs. Hampton Stat Comparison

Hampton Rank Hampton AVG William & Mary AVG William & Mary Rank 69th 80.4 Points Scored 77.6 118th 282nd 75.3 Points Allowed 73.8 254th 73rd 39.3 Rebounds 35.9 218th 94th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 7.7 288th 194th 7.4 3pt Made 9.8 24th 121st 14.5 Assists 13.8 159th 315th 13.8 Turnovers 10.4 69th

