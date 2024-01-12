Friday's CAA slate includes the William & Mary Tribe (4-7) facing the North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-5) at 7:00 PM ET.

William & Mary vs. N.C. A&T Game Information

William & Mary Players to Watch

Nylah Young: 16.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Bella Nascimento: 13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kayla Rolph: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Cassidy Geddes: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Kayla Beckwith: 4.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

Maleia Bracone: 12.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jordyn Dorsey: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

D'Mya Tucker: 11.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Chaniya Clark: 9.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Paris Locke: 3.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

