The Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) face a fellow Sun Belt squad, the James Madison Dukes (13-0, 2-0 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

James Madison vs. Appalachian State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other James Madison Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

James Madison Players to Watch

T.J. Bickerstaff: 16.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Terrence Edwards: 17.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Michael Green III: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Freidel: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Julien Wooden: 9.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Tre'Von Spillers: 12.8 PTS, 8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

12.8 PTS, 8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Donovan Gregory: 14.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Abson: 7.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.7 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.7 BLK CJ Huntley: 8.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Myles Tate: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison vs. Appalachian State Stat Comparison

James Madison Rank James Madison AVG Appalachian State AVG Appalachian State Rank 3rd 91.8 Points Scored 78.6 93rd 206th 72 Points Allowed 63.3 24th 53rd 40.2 Rebounds 42.5 16th 85th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 10.2 94th 38th 9.5 3pt Made 7.3 208th 26th 17.5 Assists 15.8 66th 121st 11.1 Turnovers 9.3 23rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.