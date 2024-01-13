Longwood vs. UNC Asheville January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) face a fellow Big South team, the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 Big South), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Kimmel Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Longwood vs. UNC Asheville Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Longwood Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Longwood Players to Watch
- Walyn Napper: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Johnathan Massie: 12.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Michael Christmas: 10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Szymon Zapala: 10.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Elijah Tucker: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- Drew Pember: 18.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Nicholas McMullen: 9.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Josh Banks: 13.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Caleb Burgess: 6.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fletcher Abee: 11.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Longwood vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison
|UNC Asheville Rank
|UNC Asheville AVG
|Longwood AVG
|Longwood Rank
|49th
|81.7
|Points Scored
|78.5
|97th
|274th
|74.9
|Points Allowed
|62.7
|17th
|160th
|37.1
|Rebounds
|41.5
|25th
|102nd
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|13.5
|7th
|64th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|5.9
|309th
|40th
|16.7
|Assists
|13.5
|177th
|229th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.1
|208th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.