The Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) face a fellow Big South team, the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 Big South), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Kimmel Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Longwood vs. UNC Asheville Game Information

Longwood Players to Watch

Walyn Napper: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Johnathan Massie: 12.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Michael Christmas: 10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Szymon Zapala: 10.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Elijah Tucker: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

Drew Pember: 18.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.0 BLK

18.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.0 BLK Nicholas McMullen: 9.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Josh Banks: 13.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Caleb Burgess: 6.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Fletcher Abee: 11.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Longwood vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison

UNC Asheville Rank UNC Asheville AVG Longwood AVG Longwood Rank 49th 81.7 Points Scored 78.5 97th 274th 74.9 Points Allowed 62.7 17th 160th 37.1 Rebounds 41.5 25th 102nd 10.1 Off. Rebounds 13.5 7th 64th 8.9 3pt Made 5.9 309th 40th 16.7 Assists 13.5 177th 229th 12.3 Turnovers 12.1 208th

