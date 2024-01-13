Saturday's Big South schedule includes the Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) playing the Radford Highlanders (10-5, 0-0 Big South) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. Winthrop Game Information

Radford Players to Watch

Kenyon Giles: 14.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bryan Antoine: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

DaQuan Smith: 13.3 PTS, 3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Chandler Turner: 9.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Justin Archer: 8.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Winthrop Players to Watch

KJ Doucet: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kasen Harrison: 10.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alex Timmerman: 10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Nick Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kelton Talford: 12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Radford vs. Winthrop Stat Comparison

Winthrop Rank Winthrop AVG Radford AVG Radford Rank 88th 78.9 Points Scored 73.5 218th 109th 67.9 Points Allowed 68.6 125th 135th 37.7 Rebounds 36.5 193rd 99th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 8.4 244th 154th 7.8 3pt Made 8.1 126th 253rd 12.5 Assists 12.1 284th 197th 11.9 Turnovers 11 110th

