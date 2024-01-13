Saturday's A-10 slate includes the La Salle Explorers (9-4, 0-0 A-10) versus the VCU Rams (8-5, 0-0 A-10) at 12:30 PM ET on USA.

VCU vs. La Salle Game Information

VCU Players to Watch

  • Max Shulga: 15.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Zeb Jackson: 13.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Toibu Lawal: 9.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Christian Fermin: 5.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Jason Nelson: 7.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

La Salle Players to Watch

  • Khalil Brantley: 16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jhamir Brickus: 14.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Anwar Gill: 11.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Daeshon Shepherd: 10.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Rokas Jocius: 7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

VCU vs. La Salle Stat Comparison

La Salle Rank La Salle AVG VCU AVG VCU Rank
115th 77.8 Points Scored 73.8 208th
199th 71.8 Points Allowed 66.3 77th
221st 35.8 Rebounds 37.1 160th
273rd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 9.0 198th
55th 9.2 3pt Made 8.2 116th
62nd 16.0 Assists 14.5 114th
30th 9.5 Turnovers 12.8 267th

