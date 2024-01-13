The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-6) play the VCU Rams (12-1) in a clash of A-10 teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

VCU vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other VCU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VCU Players to Watch

Sarah Te-Biasu: 12.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Mykel Parham: 5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Mary-Anna Asare: 12 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jennifer Ezeh: 6.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Sam Galanopoulos: 13.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Alyssa Fisher: 14.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Sitori Tanin: 10.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Emma Nolan: 6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Kika Hodge-Carr: 6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.