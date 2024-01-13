Virginia Tech vs. Miami (FL) January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ACC schedule includes the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) against the Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Virginia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Virginia Tech Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Lynn Kidd: 16.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Hunter Cattoor: 14.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sean Pedulla: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyler Nickel: 8.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Robbie Beran: 4.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
- Norchad Omier: 17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Matthew Cleveland: 14.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Wooga Poplar: 16.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bensley Joseph: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Nijel Pack: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Virginia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Stat Comparison
|Virginia Tech Rank
|Virginia Tech AVG
|Miami (FL) AVG
|Miami (FL) Rank
|218th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|84.7
|22nd
|73rd
|66.1
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|145th
|270th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|38.2
|116th
|322nd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|273rd
|208th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|9.3
|49th
|71st
|15.6
|Assists
|16.6
|43rd
|131st
|11.2
|Turnovers
|13.1
|289th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.