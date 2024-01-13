Virginia vs. Wake Forest January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ACC slate includes the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC) versus the Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC), at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Virginia vs. Wake Forest Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Virginia Players to Watch
- Reece Beekman: 13.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ryan Dunn: 9.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Isaac McKneely: 10.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Leon Bond III: 6.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Andrew Rohde: 5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Andrew Carr: 15.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kevin Miller: 16.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hunter Sallis: 18.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cameron Hildreth: 15.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Parker Friedrichsen: 5.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Virginia vs. Wake Forest Stat Comparison
|Wake Forest Rank
|Wake Forest AVG
|Virginia AVG
|Virginia Rank
|51st
|81.3
|Points Scored
|65.8
|338th
|110th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|56.2
|2nd
|277th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|32.6
|332nd
|310th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|287th
|116th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|6.5
|267th
|287th
|12.1
|Assists
|15.6
|71st
|39th
|9.7
|Turnovers
|8.4
|5th
