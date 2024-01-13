William & Mary vs. Stony Brook January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-0 CAA) play the Stony Brook Seawolves (7-6, 0-0 CAA) in a clash of CAA squads at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on FloHoops.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
William & Mary vs. Stony Brook Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other William & Mary Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
William & Mary Players to Watch
- Chase Lowe: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Moss: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Gabe Dorsey: 14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Caleb Dorsey: 7.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Charlie Williams: 8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- Chris Maidoh: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Keenan Fitzmorris: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 14.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dean Noll: 9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jared Frey: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
William & Mary vs. Stony Brook Stat Comparison
|William & Mary Rank
|William & Mary AVG
|Stony Brook AVG
|Stony Brook Rank
|143rd
|76.6
|Points Scored
|71.5
|263rd
|261st
|74
|Points Allowed
|73.1
|235th
|223rd
|35.8
|Rebounds
|36.9
|171st
|286th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|203rd
|40th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|8.6
|83rd
|174th
|13.5
|Assists
|12.1
|284th
|86th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|10.4
|63rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.