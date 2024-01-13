The William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-0 CAA) play the Stony Brook Seawolves (7-6, 0-0 CAA) in a clash of CAA squads at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on FloHoops.

William & Mary vs. Stony Brook Game Information

William & Mary Players to Watch

Chase Lowe: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Trey Moss: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Gabe Dorsey: 14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Caleb Dorsey: 7.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Charlie Williams: 8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Chris Maidoh: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Keenan Fitzmorris: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 14.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Dean Noll: 9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jared Frey: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

William & Mary vs. Stony Brook Stat Comparison

William & Mary Rank William & Mary AVG Stony Brook AVG Stony Brook Rank 143rd 76.6 Points Scored 71.5 263rd 261st 74 Points Allowed 73.1 235th 223rd 35.8 Rebounds 36.9 171st 286th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.9 203rd 40th 9.5 3pt Made 8.6 83rd 174th 13.5 Assists 12.1 284th 86th 10.7 Turnovers 10.4 63rd

