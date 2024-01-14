The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-2) meet a fellow ACC team, the Florida State Seminoles (10-3), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Game Information

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Elizabeth Kitley: 20.8 PTS, 11.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.2 BLK

20.8 PTS, 11.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.2 BLK Georgia Amoore: 16.5 PTS, 3 REB, 7.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3 REB, 7.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Matilda Ekh: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Olivia Summiel: 4.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0 STL, 0.5 BLK

Florida State Players to Watch

Makayla Timpson: 12.9 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.7 BLK

12.9 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.7 BLK Ta'Niya Latson: 20.1 PTS, 4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

20.1 PTS, 4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK O'Mariah Gordon: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Sara Bejedi: 11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Alexis Tucker: 8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

