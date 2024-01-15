Monday's A-10 slate includes the George Washington Revolutionaries (11-3, 0-1 A-10) playing the George Mason Patriots (12-2, 1-0 A-10) at 2:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

George Mason vs. George Washington Game Information

George Mason Players to Watch

  • Keyshawn Hall: 16.9 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Amari Kelly: 12.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Darius Maddox: 13.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ronald Polite: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Woody Newton: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

George Washington Players to Watch

  • James Bishop: 17.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Darren Buchanan Jr.: 15.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Garrett Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Maximus Edwards: 12.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Babatunde Akingbola: 4.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.5 BLK

George Mason vs. George Washington Stat Comparison

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG George Mason AVG George Mason Rank
36th 83.1 Points Scored 75.4 180th
282nd 75.4 Points Allowed 65.4 56th
35th 40.9 Rebounds 39.2 75th
320th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 8.8 212th
53rd 9.2 3pt Made 7.5 180th
177th 13.6 Assists 12.5 252nd
324th 13.9 Turnovers 11.9 197th

