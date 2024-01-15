Monday's A-10 slate includes the George Washington Revolutionaries (11-3, 0-1 A-10) playing the George Mason Patriots (12-2, 1-0 A-10) at 2:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

George Mason vs. George Washington Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other George Mason Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason Players to Watch

Keyshawn Hall: 16.9 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.9 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Amari Kelly: 12.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK Darius Maddox: 13.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Ronald Polite: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Woody Newton: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

George Washington Players to Watch

James Bishop: 17.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Darren Buchanan Jr.: 15.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Garrett Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Maximus Edwards: 12.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Babatunde Akingbola: 4.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Mason vs. George Washington Stat Comparison

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG George Mason AVG George Mason Rank 36th 83.1 Points Scored 75.4 180th 282nd 75.4 Points Allowed 65.4 56th 35th 40.9 Rebounds 39.2 75th 320th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 8.8 212th 53rd 9.2 3pt Made 7.5 180th 177th 13.6 Assists 12.5 252nd 324th 13.9 Turnovers 11.9 197th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.