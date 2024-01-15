The Hampton Pirates (4-9, 0-1 CAA) play the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-11, 0-0 CAA) in a clash of CAA teams at 9:00 PM ET on Monday. The game will be available on CBS Sports Network.

Hampton vs. N.C. A&T Game Information

Hampton Players to Watch

Kyrese Mullen: 15.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

Landon Glasper: 19.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Hampton vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison

Hampton Rank Hampton AVG N.C. A&T AVG N.C. A&T Rank 83rd 79.2 Points Scored 69.3 297th 309th 77.1 Points Allowed 85.3 360th 81st 39.1 Rebounds 30.5 355th 78th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 8.4 245th 201st 7.4 3pt Made 6.9 244th 139th 14.2 Assists 11.8 306th 326th 14.0 Turnovers 9.6 35th

