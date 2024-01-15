Hampton vs. N.C. A&T January 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Hampton Pirates (4-9, 0-1 CAA) play the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-11, 0-0 CAA) in a clash of CAA teams at 9:00 PM ET on Monday. The game will be available on CBS Sports Network.
Hampton vs. N.C. A&T Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Hampton Players to Watch
- Kyrese Mullen: 15.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tedrick Wilcox Jr.: 13.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tristan Maxwell: 9.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Von Benson: 7.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jerry Deng: 8.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
N.C. A&T Players to Watch
- Landon Glasper: 19.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Camian Shell: 10.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jeremy Robinson: 10.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Evan Joyner: 3.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
Hampton vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison
|Hampton Rank
|Hampton AVG
|N.C. A&T AVG
|N.C. A&T Rank
|83rd
|79.2
|Points Scored
|69.3
|297th
|309th
|77.1
|Points Allowed
|85.3
|360th
|81st
|39.1
|Rebounds
|30.5
|355th
|78th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|245th
|201st
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.9
|244th
|139th
|14.2
|Assists
|11.8
|306th
|326th
|14.0
|Turnovers
|9.6
|35th
